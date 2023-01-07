Heat at Suns: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Phoenix Suns are looking to run into some luck Tonight as the Suns return home after a six-game road trip. The Suns have lost four in a row and only won one game on that trip. Phoenix has lost seven of its last eight after such a promising start to the season as it has really struggled without the help of Devin Booker. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, will look to stay above .500 with a win tonight. Who will live up to their potential in primetime from the desert tonight? Phoenix is ​​coming off a gut-wrenching 90-88 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Suns were able to hold Donovan Mitchell to 20 points one game after Mitchell’s electrifying 71-point performance.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It wasn’t enough though as Evan Mobley hit the game-winning shot with just four seconds left off an assist from Mitchell. Chris Paul stepped up in Booker’s absence, scoring 25 points but it just wasn’t enough.

The Heat are also coming off a loss, this time to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-109. The game was particularly hard to swallow because LeBron James didn’t play. Dennis Schröder scored a season-high 32 points to lead the team and was clutch in the fourth quarter scoring 14. That was even after Schröder rolled his ankle.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were clutch as usual for Miami scoring 30 and 27 points respectively.

