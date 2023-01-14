Heat Announce Temporary Arena Name After FTX Fallout

The Heat and Miami-Dade County Unveiled a new name for the basketball team’s arena on Friday as the organization continues to deal with the Fallout of dropping its naming rights partner in November.

Effective immediately, the downtown Miami venue, formerly known as FTX Arena, will now be temporarily known as Miami-Dade Arena “until such time as there is a new naming rights partner,” the team announced in a statement. The Heat and Miami-Dade County have spent the last few months working on a resolution for the arena after former naming-rights holder and failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Filed for Bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

