Heat And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Miami Heat in Phoenix, Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat have ruled out Jamal Cain, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Udonis Haslem and Dewayne Dedmon have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Strus, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayo on Friday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Friday.”

The Heat come into the night with a 20-19 record in 39 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-11 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, the Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

After a hot start to the season, they have gone cold and are in a slump.

The Suns are 20-19 in 39 games but are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

In addition, they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

However, the Suns are an excellent team at home, with a 14-5 record in the 19 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.