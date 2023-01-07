Heat And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Miami Heat in Phoenix, Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat have ruled out Jamal Cain, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Udonis Haslem and Dewayne Dedmon have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button