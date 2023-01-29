Heat And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Miami Heat in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat have ruled out Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Gabe Vincent has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hornets, they have ruled out Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cody Martin.

Theo Maledon, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kai Jones are all available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed to Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Sunday.”

The Heat enter the day as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-22 in 50 games.

After a slow start to the season, they are playing much better and are 7-3 in their last ten games (they’re also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

That said, the Heat are just 11-13 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-36 record in 50 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 6-16 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In November, the Heat beat the Hornets (in Miami) 132-115.

Max Strus led the way with 31 points, four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes of playing time.