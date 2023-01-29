Heat And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Miami Heat in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat have ruled out Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Gabe Vincent has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hornets, they have ruled out Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cody Martin.

Theo Maledon, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kai Jones are all available.

