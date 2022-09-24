Heartbreak For Women’s Soccer – Longwood University Athletics

Next Game: Gardner-Webb University 9/28/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 28 (Wed) / 6 p.m Gardner-Webb University History

HIGH POINT, NC – A late goal proved to be the difference as Longwood Women’s soccer lost a heartbreaking match at Big South stalwart High Point 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Goals (Assists)

87’—High Point: Bri Davis

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Two defenses put together a Lockdown performance as Longwood (3-5-3, 0-1-1 Big South) and High Point (2-7-2, 1-1 Big South) played scoreless soccer for 87 minutes.

The two offenses combined for only three shots in the first half as the defenses reigned supreme.

The second half saw much of the same until the closing minutes of the match.

In the 87thth minute, disaster struck for Longwood. A Bouncing ball pinballed off multiple people inside the 18-yard box, and Bri Davis slotted it home to the back post for the match’s only goal.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“As I told the team, that result stings more than any other loss we’ve had this year,” said Longwood head Coach Todd Dyer . “Mainly because we were so close to getting something out of the game against a team that has had our number the last few years. However, I feel more pride in our team’s effort and togetherness than I have all season. If we play and compete like that moving forward, we are going to win games and have a great conference season.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Mary Kate Levush made four saves in goal for Longwood.

The two teams combined for six total shots on goal, as the defenses made it difficult to find space to shoot.

Four different players registered a shot for Longwood, with Alayna Palamar leading the team with two shots.

Longwood had five shots while High Point finished with 12.

The two teams met for the 16th time since Longwood joined the Big South.

UP NEXT:

Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm

