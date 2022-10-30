Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cincinnati comes to town on Halloween night for what should be a huge game for the Browns and their fans.

It’s a massive game for Cincinnati, whose star QB Joe Burrow has never defeated the Browns. The Bengals are 4-3. They went to the Super Bowl last year and know the road back begins with winning the AFC North.

As for the Browns, they are 2-5. It’s an important game for them if they want to keep any playoff hopes remotely alive for the season.

As the Browns were slogging through their recent four-game losing streak, I found myself thinking, “I can’t believe I’m writing these kinds of stories again.”

Stories of sloppy football. Stories of frustration, which has become the favorite Browns word for the season. Stories about possibly replacing defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

I started to write, “It’s been year after year of stories like that … “

Actually, it’s been decade after decade. Season after season of migraine inducing losing, firings and discontent about the football team.

When some players and others working for the Browns first join the team, they are sometimes surprised by what they hear and see in terms of coverage of the team. A few are Confused about why it seems the fans can be quick to boo.

For them, a little history lesson is in order.

The Browns had two winning seasons and one playoff appearance in the 12 years they were owned by the Lerner family. That dates back to 1999, the start of the expansion era.

It’s been one winning season and one playoff appearance in 10 years during the Haslams’ ownership.

A Cleveland Browns’ fan covers his face after a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, September 18, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium.John Kuntz, cleveland.com

WHAT REALLY SELLS

I’ve been writing sports in this town seemingly since Moses Cleaveland (yes, spelled that way) Landed at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River on July 22, 1796, and began to settle the place.

Word is he not only wanted the right spot to set up what we now know as Public Square, but he was also in search of a quarterback.

During those centuries, I’ve had players and others associated with the local teams tell me, “You like it when things go wrong, it helps you sell papers.” Now, it would be internet hits, ratings, etc.

“You know what is good for my business?” I reply. “Winning. That’s right, winning is fun. Winning makes people happy, Winning sells, period.”

When the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA title, the Plain Dealer sold about 530,000 copies of the paper the next day – and kept printing more to sell over the next month. Fans lined up at the Plain Dealer building on Tiedeman Road to buy those papers.

The firing of another coach, the changing of quarterbacks, the rest of the recent sad Browns story is not much fun to write or talk about. Nor is it good for business.

I’m tired of writing those types of stories.

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield celebrate their playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.John Kuntz, cleveland.com

LOOKING FOR A REASON TO BELIEVE

Think about 2020 when the Browns were 11-5, went to the Playoffs and beat Pittsburgh in the first round.

Despite COVID-19 limiting crowds at games, Northeast Ohio was captured by the Browns. They came out with the “tough, smart and accountable” mantra and the team played like it.

It was fun. The games were meaningful. That team gave fans a reason to believe.

Then came an 8-9 record last season, trouble with Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and other side issues.

Perhaps the trade for Deshaun Watson works out long term for the Browns on the football end, but it fractured the fan base because of the quarterback’s off-field behavior with women.

The Browns knew they were signing up for negative publicity and a suspension for Watson when they made a Monster trade for him – a move that I strongly opposed. Now fans will wait as Watson sits out an 11-game suspension. We’ll see how that plays out when he takes the field.

The Browns are now 10-14 since 2020.

At the moment, I probably hold the minority opinion believing GM Andrew Berry and Coach Kevin Stefanski can eventually turn this around. Other changes have to be made on the coaching staff. I have already expressed my discontent about defensive coordinator Joe Woods and his unit several times this season.

So this is not one of those “eat dirt and die, fire everybody” columns.

It’s more of longing for the Browns to get their act together. Look more like that 2020 “tough, smart and accountable” version that was also well-coached.

Most fans and media members don’t want losing and dysfunction. They want a reason to believe Monday night games such as this one with the Bengals can be fun because their team is going in the right direction.

