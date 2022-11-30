HEART leads the way for inclusion in the Charleston arts community

HEART is hosting a virtual art auction now through Dec. 3, featuring the works of the HEART artists, endearingly referred to as “Creative Misfits,” as well as donated artworks from the surrounding artistic community to support its arts-based programming.

View the virtual exhibition at HEARTSC.org, or see selected works in person at the live rock show finale event, Creative Misfits Live, at the Charleston Pour House on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m

HEART is an inclusive arts community, providing visual arts, music and performing arts mentorships and community engagement to adults with disabilities who want to grow and develop as artists.

Weekes

“‘Creative Misfit’ is a term we have adopted for ourselves as members of the HEART family,” said Rae Weekes, HEART’s Assistant director. “We come from all walks of life and we certainly don’t mind standing out.”

“We might not have perfectly ‘fit in’ elsewhere, but we’ve created a space to call our own that is full of love, acceptance and creative collaborations.”

Founder Farrah Hoffmire started HEART in 2014 with a vision to create community support for adults with special needs who want to develop and identify as artists. Hoffmire was working as a Volunteer yoga teacher for adults with disabilities, learning more about the struggles these individuals and their families face after graduating from school. Hoffmire wanted to use her time and energy to help solve this problem by creating HEART, an inclusive community led by a team of passionate mentors. The long-term vision is to cultivate a community that Charleston Residents and visitors want to experience and collaborate with.

HEART offers opportunities for adults with disabilities to create compelling art, form lasting relationships and foster community support. Weekes, who has worked at HEART since its inception, said they’ve come a long way in the last eight years.

“We started out creating a ‘HEART Show’ every six weeks in our small rental space on Rutledge Avenue. Now, every year, we produce two ticketed original stage productions with coinciding gallery exhibitions at local venues,” Weekes said.

“We are constantly learning and creating while surrounded by the most supportive, loving and authentic folks you’ll ever meet … We truly are a family.”

HEART members rehearse for the Creative Misfits Live event on Dec. 3

The auction and exhibition features works by the artists in the HEART community, as well as donated work from more than 25 artists, including Nick Kawczynski, Tami Boyce, Becca Barnet and Taylor Faulkner.

For the live show at the Pour House, expect “high-energy rock and roll, a gorgeous variety of art and raucous fun with headbanging and guitar shredding,” Weekes said.

“Our theme this year is ‘Iconic,’ so we will be featuring the most iconic music from the last half century of rock. We’ll emulate our favorite rock stars while we blast tunes live on the deck stage at the Charleston Pour House.”

The concert is led by performances from the HEARTists, plus some volunteer vocalists. The performers will be backed by Charleston musicians, including John Picard, Tadia White, Jeff Nark and Andrew Krepelka.

See Creative Misfits Live at the Charleston Pour House on Dec. 3 at 6 pm, or support the gallery exhibition and auction virtually. Tickets are on sale at heartsc.org/creativemisfits.