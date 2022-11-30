HEART leads the way for inclusion in the Charleston arts community

HEART is hosting a virtual art auction now through Dec. 3, featuring the works of the HEART artists, endearingly referred to as “Creative Misfits,” as well as donated artworks from the surrounding artistic community to support its arts-based programming.

View the virtual exhibition at HEARTSC.org, or see selected works in person at the live rock show finale event, Creative Misfits Live, at the Charleston Pour House on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m

HEART is an inclusive arts community, providing visual arts, music and performing arts mentorships and community engagement to adults with disabilities who want to grow and develop as artists.

“‘Creative Misfit’ is a term we have adopted for ourselves as members of the HEART family,” said Rae Weekes, HEART’s Assistant director. “We come from all walks of life and we certainly don’t mind standing out.”

“We might not have perfectly ‘fit in’ elsewhere, but we’ve created a space to call our own that is full of love, acceptance and creative collaborations.”

