Hearin Named Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer head coach Jason Dowiak announced Tuesday that Mary Hearin has joined the program as an Assistant coach. Hearin joins the Minutewomen following time as an associate head Coach with the Women’s soccer team at the University of Delaware.

“We are so excited to welcome Mary to our UMass family and know she is going to add so much value to our program,” said Dowiak. “She brings a Wealth of experience in Guiding programs to higher levels and has an undeniable ability in building relationships and developing deep connections with her players and peers that will undoubtedly make our team culture even stronger!”

While with the Delaware Women’s soccer program, Hearin Assisted the head coach with all aspects of operations and coaching, where she coached four All-CAA Conference honorees. There, she assisted with travel, pre- and post-season conditioning activities, gameday procedures, monitoring and coordinating student-athletes academics with the team’s academic advisors, training, player evaluation and national and international recruitment of student-athletes. Hearin also helped with creating individual development plans for all 28 players on the roster and designed, organized, and administered weekly individual and small group training sessions.

Prior to her time with the Blue Hens, Hearin spent seven seasons as an Assistant Coach for the NJIT Women’s soccer team. In 2018, the coaching staff was recognized as the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Coaching Staff of the Year, while the team set a season record for both wins and shutouts. She coached multiple All-Conference and All-Academic Team Honorees (2017-2021) in both the ASUN and the America East conferences. Hearin helped guide the team to the ASUN Conference Tournament Semifinals in 2018 and 2019, as well as the America East Conference Tournament in 2021.

Hearin spent several years as a head coach for a variety of U16, U17 and U18 teams, including FC Copa Academy, PSA Wildcats and Freestate Soccer Alliance. She was a Graduate Assistant Coach from 2007-08 at UMBC, before moving to an Assistant Coach position for the 2008-09 season. Hearin also was an Assistant Coach for the ECNL U13-U18 Teams for three years for the Maryland United Football Club, and for the girls’ varsity soccer team at the McDonogh School for three seasons.

In addition to coaching soccer, Hearin worked in Cyberthreat and Intelligence Research for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Hearin played collegiate soccer at UMBC, where she was three-time captain. She was also a member of the America East All-Championship Team, America East All-Conference Second Team and America East All-Rookie Team. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 2006.