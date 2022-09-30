Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo

DeMar definitely is Butch.

“You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.

“There were a couple nights in a row I shot with the lights on 50 percent dim just to see what it was like to shoot,” DeRozan joked. “I’m (actually) making this (stuff) up. But it sounds good. I’m saying: Imagine you start doing that. You start shooting when it’s a little dark in there and you get comfortable shooting in that. I always try to find different ways to get better little by little. And with that you become better than what you thought you were previously.”

DeRozan, like Butch Cassidy said, has got vision while the rest of the world is wearing bifocals.

Zach definitely is Sundance.

“I added a lot to my game,” LaVine was saying, stretching out the pause with a smile creeping across his face. “Short game, you know? I was able to put a lot of good (golf) putts out there; my draw (off the tee) is really good right now. Nah, I’m just playing around. Well, I add stuff to my game all the time. It’s not about changing your game or going out there and being someone different. I am who I am. I know what I do really well and I’ve done it really well for the last four years. It’s just refining it and getting better at the things that you do. The things that you’re not as good at, try and get more comfortable with them. Try to add them in to get better at them each and every year, each summer. I’m comfortable with who I am and what I do.”

Not so much the rest of the NBA because amidst all the star turns around the NBA arenas, it’s only the Bulls who can claim two players in the top 15 in scoring last season, two All-Star players who combined to average more than 52 points per game last season along with almost ten rebounds and ten assists combined per game, and who are something of the Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside of shooting with DeRozan the king of the midrange and LaVine not only a 40 percent three-point shooter over the last two years but the only NBA player so versatile he competed in both the Slam Dunk and Three-Point Shooting contests.

Talk about a pair who have the abilities to rob the bank of your opponent’s basketball hopes.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine during Day 2 of Bulls Training Camp

This first week of Bulls training camp has been dominated by Lonzo Ball’s Wednesday surgery and who will play point guard, questions about whether Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu can make significant development steps, how much Goran Dragić has left, where the Perimeter shooting will come from , who’s on the bench and how many Threes Nikola Vučević will be able to make.

But amidst all the questions there are two significant answers, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

It’s as swashbuckling duo as there is in the NBA, DeRozan with his uncanny shooting that last season at 32 years old produced the highest scoring season of his career and several of the most memorable, clutch NBA shots of the season.

DeRozan was in the MVP discussion until injuries sapped the Bulls late in the regular season, but he was still voted second team All-NBA, which suggests he was one of the top 10 players in the NBA.

LaVine, who looks Quicker than a speeding Sundance Kid bullet, hobbled through knee issues much of the second half of last season. He still averaged 24.4 points per game, his fourth consecutive season since his return from ACL surgery averaging more than 23 per game. His return to a high Flying Dunker who was a two-time Slam Dunk Champion remains the most impressive from that surgery in NBA history. Asked his overall impression of the Bulls camp opening, all Rookie Dalen Terry could say was LaVine sure is fast.

“I feel really good,” LaVine said about his arthroscopic procedure this summer after resigning with the Bulls for five years. “Being able to rehab a lot of the summer and then get back into training; having a small invasive surgery like that and being able to get back to 100 percent was all I was looking for. I put the highest expectations on myself more than anyone, and I keep developing my game like I have the last nine years of my career. I think I’ve gotten better each and every year. I’m going to continue to do that. I don’t think a contract is going to give me any extra motivation for it because I already have enough myself.”

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine with Bulls head Coach Billy Donovan during their Media Day photoshoot

With the offseason devoted Mostly to, at least, the hope of continuity, the starting lineup seems established except to replace Ball at point guard.

The certainty remains the wing where the 6-5 LaVine takes flight as the shooting guard and the 6-6 DeRozan seemingly has no end of spreading his wings at small forward.

Talk about money in the bank.

“It (LaVine healthy again) can be very exciting and scary for other people,” said DeRozan. “I can’t tell you how many times I talked to him this summer just checking on him. I want to be with a healthy Zach. A full year of that is something I dream about every single night. A healthy Zach makes our lives a lot easier. A lot of my load last year was Zach being out. We always talked about making things easier on each other. Being so up and down and not having each other made it tough on both of us. Having a healthy Zach and healthy me makes our job and Everybody’s other job around us a lot easier.”

If there is a question regarding the dynamic duo it’s whether DeRozan will—or should—play as much as he did last season.

Despite being the oldest player on the roster last season, DeRozan led the Bulls in minutes per game, total minutes, most starts and field goals made and attempted.

Sometimes that resulted in additional isolation play once Ball went out for the season and then Alex Caruso for six weeks. But DeRozan also virtually carried the team for months with his scoring and influential play. It wasn’t the plan, but it was necessary to keep the Bulls afloat when Zach was unable to swim.

But now they’re back riding together.

“We know each other,” said LaVine, who has grown close with DeRozan. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout the season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year Underneath our belt, play with each other. I think it’s only going to get better.”

The NBA is about to find out for real this time.