Healthy Charlotte Whittaker back in action for Buffs – BuffZone

Healthy Charlotte Whittaker back in action for Buffs

There is literally a new bounce in the step of Charlotte Whittaker this fall.

A fifth-year junior center with the Colorado Women’s basketball team, Whittaker is back on the court after five surgeries to fix genetic issues with both hips. The New Zealand native missed the entire 2021-22 season and hasn’t played a game in more than 18 months.

