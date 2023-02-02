Health for Life quadruples its commitment to the Arts District with four colorful murals

When Health for Life cannabis dispensary opened late last year, inside a long-underutilized building at the corner of Charleston and Casino Center Boulevards, its management team took quick steps to blend in. “Being a new dispensary here in the Arts District, we really wanted to engage with the local community,” says Health for Life’s general manager Tyler Brennan.

The windowless building presented four long, inviting surfaces for murals. Smartly, Health for Life gave each wall to a different artist: the north wall to EQLD Creations (Instagram: @anthony_n_ortega), the west wall to Brett Rosepiler (@brettrosepiler), the south wall to Black Sheep One (@black57tcb) and the east wall to Eyelien (@guileemes). And while the pieces are in markedly different styles, they share a similar palette, which makes those four walls feel like all of a piece.

On First Fridays, the murals provide a backdrop to live painting events sponsored by the dispensary. Most days you’re likely to find people circling the building, taking selfies. And, naturally, the colorful art entices people to visit the dispensary to shop, but that’s not why Health for Life made its building a canvas, Brennan says.

Geoff Carter“For us, it’s really about taking a building that hasn’t been up to par for a few years, clean it up and make it a focal point for the community,” he explains. “There’s always been a Synergy between cannabis and art.”

Click HERE to subscribe for free to the Weekly Fix, the digital edition of Las Vegas Weekly! Stay up to date with the latest on Las Vegas concerts, shows, restaurants, bars and more, sent directly to your inbox!