Healing Sounds Concert at Cultural Arts Center

If you’re struggling to make those New Year’s resolutions stick, or looking for a music experience both introspective and cathartic, Matthew Duplessie’s monthly “Healing Sounds Concert” at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center may be the Catalyst you need.

With a panoply of folk and traditional instruments — hand drums, didgeridoo, wooden flutes, singing bowls — Duplessie weaves his voice through these, and in live performance, stacks layers of sound with looping pedal technology to craft a Sonic Tapestry of relaxation and contemplation. Projected images, swirls of color and pattern, complement the melodies, harmonies and rhythms, fashioning an experience primed for deep thought and transformation.

“We all have the power within to move past limiting beliefs, ways of thinking that inhibit our growth as humans,” said Duplessie. “Sound and meditation are tools we can use for growth and personal understanding, and if you consider our bodies as works of complex technology that we can optimize with proper care and maintenance, then sound and meditation are powerful tools of expansion to help us focus, learn and overcome obstacles.”

