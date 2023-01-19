Headwaters Music and Arts to offer intro to ceramics class for adults – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an intro to ceramics class series for adults from 6 to 8 pm on Thursdays, Feb. 2 through March 23, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The eight-week introductory course will be led by sculptor and artist Timothy Johnston and will explore the different ceramic processes involved with pottery and sculpture, a release said.

The workshop will concentrate on various hand building techniques with a deep dive into clay and glaze, what they actually are and how to use them. This workshop is for adults interested in advancing their knowledge of clay and sculpture.

Johnston is an art instructor with experience in ceramics, plaster, mold making, painting and printmaking. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bemidji State University in 2012, has been teaching arts at Headwaters since 2022, and is currently the lead teacher for its 3-6 grade art club, the release said.

“I believe that students are capable of doing great work at any age and my job is to inspire and empower them to think and work like artists while working alongside peers,” Johnston said in the release. “I challenge students to try new things and to achieve what they thought they couldn’t.”

The cost to participate is $200 per person or $180 for Headwaters members. For more information and to register, contact (218) 444-5606 or visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.