Headwaters Music and Arts to host Rock Band program – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will kick off the fall with its first school year Rock Band program for young musicians.

An extension of Headwaters’ very successful Rock Band Boot Camp held this summer, the program is a group performance class for Musicians ages 10 to 16.

Held seasonally with three six-class blocks to choose from, participants will meet up on alternating Sundays from 1 to 3:30 pm at Headwaters (519 MN Ave NW, Bemidji).

The fall block will start Oct. 2 and end Dec. 11 with a final rock show performance for family and friends scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.

Led by local musicians Lisa Dixon and Casey Rasmussen, the class will cover everything from chord progressions, counting bars, and song sections to exactly how gigging musicians communicate and come alive with their fellow band-mates in a live setting.

“This will be a fun and exciting chance for aspiring performers to learn the basics of playing rock and pop music,” the release said.

Headwaters has a limited number of instruments and amplifiers available for participants to use and will provide keyboards and a drum kit. However, for all other equipment participants should reach out to Headwaters to make arrangements in advance of the class if they do not have their own.

The cost to attend is $180 per participant with limited financial assistance available. Space is limited so advance registration is required.

For more information visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.