Head Women’s Soccer Coach Vanessa Mann Accepts New Position With US Soccer

BALTIMORE – UMBC Head Women’s Soccer Coach Vanessa Mann has accepted a position with US Soccer and will step down from her leadership of the Retrievers’ program at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Mann will take on the role as technical director with the state of Oregon’s Youth Soccer Association. Her role with US Soccer will also expand to an “A” senior license Educator and she will continue in her capacity as Youth National Team scout.

“The last five years, our staff has had the daily mission to leave more complete women,” said Mann. “Within the three spheres of school, soccer and social, our technical staff looked to use our complementary skill sets, along with support staff members that also have a passion of Empowering young women, to be active participants in their growth and development to grow these young women in the biggest Transitional phase of their lives.”

“This is a great opportunity for Vanessa, and we always want to support our staff in making the right decisions for their careers and their families,” said UMBC Athletics Director Brian Barrio . “I want to thank Vanessa for her work here and for building a strong culture and a foundation on which we can build a Championship program.”

The program has earned United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards (team grade-point average of 3.00 or higher) in each of the last three academic years and eight times overall.

“I am most proud of the Legacy that we will leave UMBC better than we found it. We hope to have ignited a flame within each of the women we have been fortunate enough to Recruit and educate that they too will continue to elevate the program to where we know it can go. I am grateful for all the technical staff and support staff, alumni, donors, parents and fans of our program. They have made these last five years memorable for myself and my family and I am forever grateful for the opportunity that I was entrusted with back in 2018.”

Barrio said, “We will immediately focus our attention on identifying a new leader for the program who can maintain the positive culture while taking the next steps on the field. We will work quickly and thoroughly to bring the right person on board.”