Head Women’s Soccer Coach Ashley Cordeiro Resigns – Kiowa County Signal

Pratt Community College Sports Desk

Pratt, Kan. – Last week, Ashley Cordeiro, head Coach of the Women’s soccer team at Pratt Community College, submitted her letter of resignation to the school after serving at the helm since 2017. Cordeiro has taken the Head Women’s Soccer Coach position at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Coach Cordeiro did an amazing job here at PCC. Not only was she a tremendous coach, but she is an amazing leader and person,” said Athletic Director Tim Swartzendruber. “She took great pride in building a culture that created a family atmosphere. We are going to miss her. But certainly, wish her well in her new endeavour.”

During her time in Beaver Nation, Coach Cordeiro has had many ups and downs as she oversaw the team’s transition from National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I to Division II Women’s soccer. Coach Cordeiro is leaving the program at the height of its success. This past fall, the program won a record number of wins with 12 and won both the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Championship and the NJCAA Region VI championship. Their season ended in the NJCAA Plains District Championship game against the Northeast Community College Hawks.

In her debut season back in 2017, the Beavers finished 2-15 and have made improvements every season under Coach Cordeiro over the past six years. In the past two seasons before this fall, the team finished runner-up in the KJCCC and NJCAA Region VI. In addition, Coach Cordeiro over her time at PCC has built a track record for helping student athletes transfer to four-year schools. The list of schools is long, but includes York University, Harris-Stowe State University, McPherson College and many more.

The school will conduct an immediate search in order to find a suitable replacement.