Head to Valley of Words International Arts and Literature Festival For Some Enriching Discussions

Valley of Words International Arts and Literature Festival believes that literature, arts and deliberative endeavors have the power to usher innovative thinking to make the world a better place.

An important and watched out segment of the festival has been the prestigious Vox Populi Parliamentarians Debate, curated by Dr Amna. This debate this year shall be broadcast during Valley of Words Literature Festival for wider dissemination on 13 November 2022.

Vox Populi, where Parliamentarians from different political parties engage in a free-wheeling discussion on a topic of significance for the polity, society, economy, cultural horizons among others.

This year taking the stride forward, the topic of debate is – “A double digit growth is possible only with urbanization”, where lawmakers from various political parties shall be there. Its going to be a star online session which will be relayed over the NDLI and Fair Observer platforms across the globe.

The panelists for this year’s discussion include Dr Ashok Bajpai (BJP), Vivek Krishna Tankha( INC), Sant Balbir Seechewal(AAP), Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha(RJD), Dr. Amar Patnaik(BJD), K. Keshava Rao(TRS), Dr. V. Sivadasan( CPIM), and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu(YSRC) with the context setting being presented by Rajeev Ranjan Srivastava , Group Editor at Deshbandhu newspaper and DB Live.

This year the debate has been curated by academician, author, social entrepreneur Dr Amna. Pointing towards the significance of this segment Dr Amna said that our life needs creative inputs & debates and ideas of public representatives adds new dimensions to our understanding of the present. The views of MPs in all the debates are creative visions that are of enormous value for everyone to understand issues in the public domain.

The curator of the Festival, Policy Historian & Analyst Dr Sanjeev Chopra said that it is great Privilege for the Festival to have our board of Governor Dr Amna got such a diverse panel of MPs to express their views in a Meaningful dialogue. This is an important time for discussion on the topic of urbanization & growth – for this is the phenomenon that will mark the ‘AmritKaal’ of India’s Independence. If we can handle this well, we will truly resolve many of our issues, and emerge as the ‘Vishwa Guru’ in the real sense of the term.

