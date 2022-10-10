Head of School, School of Languages ​​Literature Cultures and Linguistics and Professor job with MONASH UNIVERSITY

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Head of School component of role – 5-year fixed-term appointment, Professor component of role – Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $197,952 pa Level E (plus 17% employer superannuation) and additional loading while Head of School

The University

The School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures and Linguistics is one of the largest Schools in the Faculty of Arts with 80 academic staff and 6300 students. The School offers a wide-ranging undergraduate program in European languages ​​and cultures including French, German, Italian and Spanish – and including the imperial impact of these languages ​​around the world, in Latin America, Africa and Asia. We also offer a broad and diverse Asian languages ​​and cultures curriculum including Chinese, Indonesian, Korean and Japanese studies. English, too, is thriving, particularly in the teaching of linguistics, literary studies and creative writing, The School offers Postgraduate coursework degrees in Translation and Interpreting studies, Applied Linguistics and Tourism, as well as Graduate research supervision through the Linguistics and Applied Linguistics and Literary and Cultural Studies programs. Members of the academic staff in the School have a range of disciplinary expertise (from literary and cultural studies to history and the social sciences) with particular research interests in Migration and mobilities, socio-cultural Asian and European Studies, and the ways in which Linguistic cultural groups intersect.

The School is highly engaged with international partnerships and projects and is poised to make a significant contribution to the three global challenges of Monash’s Impact 2030 strategy: climate change, geopolitical security and thriving communities. The School is home to four centers and hubs delivering to this strategy and creating significant impact and engagement beyond academia: the Herb Feith Indonesian Engagement Centre, the Monash Intercultural Lab, the Monash University Korean Studies Research Hub, and the Japanese Studies Centre.

The Opportunity

The Head of School provides high-level leadership to the administrative, resourcing and business planning activities of the Faculty, and participates in the overall governance of the Faculty.

Reporting directly to the Dean, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Providing high-level strategic leadership to the School that is aligned with Faculty and University strategic plans

Staff leadership and management, including team building, recruitment and selection, performance management and staff development

Strong and committed leadership in teaching, curriculum development and research training by participating in Faculty’s curriculum planning and development processes, academic committee’s and relevant examination processes

Work collaboratively with key staff across the Faculty and broader University community and support the Dean as a Trusted Advisor

Actively Engage in research in line with the Faculty’s research strategy and provide innovative and effective leadership for the expansion of the Faculty’s HDR program by attracting high-quality HDR students

As a Professor, you will have demonstrated experience in establishing a strong collegial program of research capable of attracting substantial external funding and grant allocation bodies. You will be an international leader in your discipline, with a Reputation of being an expert in the field (including being published in top tier journals) and have a track record of delivering research excellence through the award of competitive research grants.

With a flexible attitude and the ability to adapt to any circumstance, you will be able to consult and liaise confidently with senior-level stakeholders. You will have demonstrable experience liaising with external bodies, including government, both nationally and internationally, ensuring compliance with numerous frameworks and policies. As a strong inclusive leader, you will strive towards excellence at all times and continue to maintain our positive culture and morale. With your natural desire to challenge the status quo, you will be passionate and have high levels of innovation to drive change and process improvement.

The Benefits

We offer you an engaging and dynamic role that includes many opportunities to network with highly motivated colleagues around the globe, as part of a committed and professional team. Our collaborative and supportive environment will offer you many benefits, including a competitive salary (including 17% superannuation), travel and relocation support, and opportunities for training and development.

Our culture is one that welcomes all and embraces diversity. We are firm believers that our people are our most valuable asset, so we work to grow and diversify the skills and successes of our staff. We invite you to apply to join us as part of our dynamic learning programs and high-quality research environment.

This role is a full-time position; however, flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

At Monash University, we are committed to being a Child Safe organization. This position at the University will require the incumbent to hold a valid Working with Children Check.

Applications

Your application must address the selection criteria and we encourage you to keep your application concise. Please refer to “How to apply for a senior academic position”.

We encourage applications from First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities and age groups.

Enquiries

Professor Katie Stevenson – Dean, Faculty of Arts, [email protected]

Position Description

Head of School, School of Languages ​​Literature Cultures and Linguistics and Professor

Closing Date

Monday 14 November 2022, 11:55 pm AEDT