Head Men’s Basketball Coach Fran Dunphy Announces Adjustments to Coaching Staff

Men’s Basketball | September 26, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – La Salle University head men’s basketball Coach Fran Dunphy announced changes to his coaching staff on Monday. Mark Hueber who was hired as video coordinator in May, has been elevated to assistant coach, joining Donnie Carr and John Cox . Additionally, former Explorer Andrew Lafond and former manager Andrew Thorp will serve as Graduate managers.

Hueber spent last season on the bench as an Assistant Coach at Lafayette. Hueber helped Neal Quinn earn All-Patriot League Second Team honors after averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Prior to his year in Easton, Hueber worked under Coach Dunphy as video coordinator and graduate assistant. During his time on the Owl bench, Hueber was a part of the 2018-19 team that earned an 11th seed in the NCAA Tournament after a 23-10 record.

He joins Carr, who is in his sixth season as an Assistant at La Salle, and Cox, who was also elevated this summer to Assistant Coach after working the past three seasons on staff as director of basketball operations and director of player development, scouting, and analytics. One of the top scorers in Philadelphia high school history at George Washington Carver, Cox went on to a prolific playing career at the University of San Francisco and overseas professionally.

A fan favorite, Lafond spent four seasons as a walk-on for the Explorers where he played in 17 games. Thorp served as an undergraduate manager for four years, assisting the coaching staff with practice, travel, game-day operations.

La Salle opens the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Villanova, before returning to Tom Gola Arena for Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 12 against Wagner. Tipoff is set for 3:00 pm Season tickets can be purchased by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or by calling 215-951-1999.