Head Golf Pro Anthony Bradley earns honors through Callaway Golf

FRENCH LICK, Indiana (December 21, 2022) —Anthony Bradley, Head Golf Professional at the Valley Links Course at French Lick Resort, has enjoyed a banner stretch, both on and off the golf course, recently.

Bradley kicked off his flurry of personal highlights by winning the Midwest Regional Callaway Staff Championship in October. Then, two weeks ago, Bradley was announced to Austin Peay State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame class for 2023. On top of that, Callaway Golf has selected Bradley to serve on its National Fitters Board.

Bradley’s selection to the National Fitters Board is an extension of the resort’s affiliation with Callaway’s line of products and custom club fitting. Callaway has recognized French Lick Resort as a Top 100 Fitter for two of the last three years.

“Being a top 100 fitter in the country for Callaway is Massive – in my opinion, it’s the biggest golf club brand in the country,” Bradley said. “We’ve been with Callaway now for five years and it’s been a really strong partnership. It’s a nice confirmation that what we’re doing is successful, and a confirmation that their brand and products are the best in class.”

As one of 10 golf pros on the National Fitters Board, Bradley will be able to test and offer feedback about equipment and new products for the Callaway brand, which totaled net sales of more than $3 billion in 2021.

“It speaks volumes about his professional talents and knowledge of the game that Callaway wants him on their fitting board,” said Dave Harner, French Lick Resort’s Director of Golf. “When you start working with that high-end individual who wants the best of equipment and top-of-the-line instruction, Anthony fits that bill well. They can talk the talk and walk the walk.”

Bradley has been with French Lick Resort since 2015, serving as Head Golf Professional for the last five years. Harner noted that the Resort’s private lesson business has increased five or six-fold since Bradley came aboard, and it’s not uncommon for Bradley to teach 10 hours a day, six days a week during the busiest part of summer.

“He is a fine young instructor – very knowledgeable, very engaging,” said Mike Kerby, French Lick Resort’s Manager of Golf Instruction. “He’s developed so big of a following that, you look at his lesson book, he’s already getting booked solid for next month and the month after. The word about Anthony is out of people telling other people. That’s a sign of how good a job he is doing.”

A native of Plymouth, England, Bradley came to the United States to play college golf at Austin Peay where he enjoyed a sterling career from 2011 to 2014.

After capturing individual medalist honors at the 2012 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Bradley represented APSU at the 2012 NCAA Tempe Regional as an individual. The following season, Bradley helped lead the Governors to the 2013 OVC team title and an appearance in the 2013 NCAA Tempe Regional. A four-time All-OVC honoree, he also was a three-time OVC All-Tournament recipient. He is one of two APSU student-athletes to compete in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships as both an individual and a team member.

Bradley proved he still has the winning touch by firing a 67 and then birdying a playoff hole to win Callaway’s regional Qualifying event in October at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, Illinois. He’s one of 45 competitors playing this week in the Callaway Staff Championship, a first-time event Callaway created for its staff professionals and brand representatives. The tourney is set for December 14-15 at Torrey Pines, the scenic San Diego course that has hosted the US Open twice and is home to the PGA Tour’s annual Farmers Insurance Open.

“There will be players there that have played on the PGA Tour. There will also be good golf instructors, so it’ll be a fun event,” Bradley said. “High, high level of competition for sure.”

