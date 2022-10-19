Head Career Goal Advisor Positions Open

The UNC School of Medicine is seeking head career goal Advisors to assist and advise students who are interested in applying into family medicine, emergency medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology and general surgery.

The UNC School of Medicine is seeking head career goal Advisors (CGA’s) to assist and advise students who are interested in applying into the Specialties of family medicine, emergency medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology and general surgery. Head career goal Advisors will meet with students one-on-one and in groups to help them choose individualization phase courses and to make data-driven choices in their ERAS application process in order to optimize their match outcomes. CGA’s will provide information related to their specialty match and work closely with all resources in student affairs. This position will be supported at 0.1 FTE and will be supervised by the associate dean for student affairs.

Please submit the following items to Taylor Harbin by Nov. 11 at 5 pm:

1) Cover letter describing prior experience with career goal advising and addressed to the Career Goal Advisor Selection Committee

2) CV

3) Signed letter from your chair indicating, “I support this Faculty member in their pursuit of a Head Career Goal Advisor position with UNC SOM. I understand this is supported by SOM at 0.1 FTE and will provide this Faculty member administrative time to fulfill the duties associated with this position.” Additional supporting comments from the chair are optional.