‘He works hard & loves a goal’ – Postecoglou thrilled to land Oh

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou Revealed persistence paid off with the signing of Hyeongyu Oh as he tipped the South Korean striker to hit the ground running.

Having feared the deal would fall through, Postecoglou Wasa delighted to welcome the 21-year-old – who scored 14 goals in 38 games for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2022 – to Parkhead on a five-year contract.

“He’s someone that [recruitment chief] Mark Lawwell and myself identified really early on,” Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

“We thought he’d be the first one through the door, but it’s fair to say that it’s taken a while to get the negotiations done and to get him here.

“It’s really credit to the player himself and to [chief executive] Michael Nicholson for their perseverance because there were times when I thought it wasn’t going to happen, but they both persevered to get it done.

“So it’s great to have him here. I’m really excited by the potential he has but also the impact he can make straight away. I just think he’s a really good fit for us.

“He’s all-action, he gets his hands dirty, he works hard and he loves a goal.

“For a young guy – he’s only 21 – his goals kept his club up last year, so it’s not like he’s coming from a club that was doing well and creating bags of opportunities, which shows his character, and I think Celtic fans will really warm to him fairly quickly.”