“He Was the Epitome of Class and Defined the NBA..”: Michael Jordan Bowed Down to His Hero in an Honest Public Admission Before 1987

Arguably every player, whether it is in basketball or any other sport, stands in awe of Michael Jordan, one of the GOATs of the game. He is still widely regarded as the best player the league has ever produced. His Dedication and his power movements made him the legendary figure he is. But even ‘Black Jesus’ had someone he looked up to.

Jordan publicly admitted in a 1987 interview that Dr. J., or Julius Erving, was his hero. Jordan claimed that nobody could replace Erving. “He was the epitome of class and defined the NBA for mesaid Jordan. The NBA Legend said it was a constant challenge to try and emulate Erving.

His high school Coach Ray Wilson echoed the same sentiments. Wilson said that Erving personified class. Everyone called him the Doctor or Dr. J. to pay respect for his methodical performances on the court.

Michael Jordan was in awe of Julius Erving

Erving started playing professional basketball with the Virginia Squires of the American Basketball Association (ABA). Back then, the ABA was still eclipsed by the NBA. His contributions catapulted the association. In the last decade of his career, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Julius Erving Retired with an Incredible tally of over 30,000 points. They joined a rare group of people who achieved this feat. He was in the fine company of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone, by having this record. No doubt, he was given a place in the Hall of Fame.

His biography, ‘Doc: The rise and rise of Julius Irving’ detailed how he was one of the first people to glamorize slam dunks. Many believed that he set the tone for the league. He was also considered to be the Michael Jordan before there ever was a Jordan.

When Jordan retired, he had a total of 32,292 points, passing Erving on the way.

Michael Jordan surpassed the Doctor in other areas as well. They arguably became a class of their own. If Erving set the tone for future players to come, then Jordan shifted the goalpost for everyone else. They are both inspirational icons in the game of basketball, and their performances are a masterclass for the sport.

