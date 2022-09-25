“He wants me to add things to my game that he wasn’t as successful with” — Peja Stojakovic’s son Andrej talks about his NBA hopes – Basketball Network

Andrej and Peja Stojakovic © Jennifer Stewart – USA TODAY Sports

More often than not, an NBA legend’s son wants to carve his own path in the league and doesn’t want to be under his father’s shadow his entire career. However, for Peja Stojakovic’s son Andrej, being compared to his legendary father is inevitable and, more importantly, a non-issue.

Successful like dad, but in his own way

Currently, Andrej is making great strides as a scorer at Jesuit High School in Sacramento. This past season, he registered an impressive 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per outing. In the summer, the 18-year-old made waves in the Adidas 3SSB circuit, logging 20 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Compton Magic.

If he manages to continue his progress, Andrej could become one of the hottest NBA prospects in the country. And as early as now, he’s already embracing his dad’s shadow. However, Andrej pointed out that although he’s following the “blueprint” of his father en route to success, he still wants to be recognized for his own skill set.

“I know some guys just don’t even want to be compared to their dads who played in the league,Andrej told Sports Illustrated. “But I’d personally love to have as successful a career in the NBA as my dad did. I want it on my own, yeah, but I’m definitely gonna follow his blueprint to get it done.“

Peja was one of the key players of the Greatest Sacramento Kings team ever formed. Unfortunately, Andrej was too young at the time, and he barely recalls his father’s winning moments. But instead of just feeling bad about it, the youngster is using it as motivation in his attempt to make his own mark in the game.

“I don’t remember most of it…I wish I could experience it now because I could embrace it so much more having an understanding of it like I do. But that’s what I mean about making my own way; now I can try and get there to make my own memories,” the young Stojakovic explained.

Learning from Peja

Just recently, the Stojakovic father-and-son was spotted having a shootaround. In the video, Peja was seen nailing threes from the corner and giving Andrej a few shooting tips.

And while most of us would assume that the two-time NBA three-point Shootout champ has been honing his son to become a Lethal shooter as well, Andrej said it’s the other way around.

“He wants me to add things to my game that he wasn’t as successful with,Andrej said of Peja. “It’s just great to have my dad, a guy who’s been to the top, to be able to show me specifics every day about the best way to reach my Ultimate goal. It’s such a big advantage for me, so I embrace it.“

On the other hand, Peja sounded like any other proud father when talking about how he sees his son’s future.

“I think it’s natural to believe that players his age do get better,Peja said. “If they [Andrej] continues to work and develop, along with the maturity aspect, yes, better basketball is ahead of him.“

At 18, Andrej has a long way to go. But from the looks of it, he’s clearly on the right path.