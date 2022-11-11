‘He Sc***ed Up’: LIV Golf Defector Pat Perez Candidly Reveals the Reason Behind His ‘Different Hate’ for Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is considered one of the most approachable professional golfers in America. He is known to be friendly and playful with his fans and is often spotted pranking his fellow golfers. At least, it is what the golf world knew about him until now.

A recent Revelation of his fellow LIV Golf player will make one think of everything in a different light. It is enough to make us question whether the Lefty we knew all along is the real one or not!

“When it comes to Phil, I have a different hate for Phil than most people.” Pat Pereza member of LIV Golf’s Team 4 Aceswas not afraid to reveal what he thinks about the HY Flyers GC captain.

The 46-year-old told this to Claude Harmon III, son of the famous swing coach Butch Harmonthrough his podcast, ‘Son of a Butch.

The golfer can’t forgive Phil Mickelson, even though he apologized for his actions

The golfer did not disclose more details about the incident that made him hate Mickelson. However, he didn’t restrict himself from telling the podcast host about his true feelings towards the 6-time major champion.

Sep 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The winning team, The Aces, from left to right, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson (individual Winner with the trophy), Paul Casey, and Pat Perez after the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

“He knows that he sc***ed up,” Perez told Harmon. “He apologized for the accident, but I cannot forgive him for it,” they added.

According to him, it hurt him more because both the Golfers knew each other very well before the incident. Yet, he chose to do it. “He was already… he knew it was going to happen before it happened,” they added, “And when he did it… I was hurt, for one. I was like, ‘how can this guy do this?'”

Notably, it was not the first time other Golfers called out Mickelson and revealed their hate for him. As a matter of fact, some of such statements made GQ name him eighth on their Top 10 Most Hated Athletes list of 2006.

Pat Perez won over Lefty in the LIV Golf Invitational Series

It is not a secret that Phil Mickelson has been the next best golfer after Tiger Woods during their prime era. The 3-time Tour Winner Perez was not equal to the 45-time PGA Tour champion. However, the former got to become the best in his LIV career against Lefty and got his sweet Revenge on him.

Notably, neither Perez nor Mickelson has won an event in the LIV Series. However, Perez’s Team 4 Aces won the final team tournament, making him win against Mickelson, whose team was not even in the final four.

