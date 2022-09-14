“He is to me the most revered athlete ever” – NBA Analyst correlates Steph Curry’s impact to Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki, expects dramatic Farewell on retirement as Warrior

Steph Curry entered the league with shooting as his primary skill. The Golden State Warriors drafted the Baby-Faced Assassin without knowing that he’d be one of the Greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

Steph Curry’s influence in basketball is seen on a global scale. During pickups, little league tournaments and Pro-Am games, players right now aren’t shy in shooting from near halfcourt. Today, players are more focused on working on their shooting than any other skill. Even NBA bigs have added consistent outside shots, making them more Lethal on the Offensive side.

Steph Curry has changed the way the game has been played. They led in Transforming the Warriors into legitimate contenders. It will be a bittersweet moment for basketball fans when Father Time finally catches up to Curry.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears perfectly sums up what it would be like to see the four-time champion’s last moments with an NBA jersey.

“I think he’s one of those people like Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dik Nowitzki, that plays an entire career and gets whatever.” Spears said.