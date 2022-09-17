“He is Magic Johnson … Magic is a mixture of both”- 4x NBA Champion believes LeBron James resembles Magic Johnson, says MJ & Magic had ‘killer aspect’ unlike LeBron

LeBron James has consistently received high praise for his passing abilities. While the GOAT debate is between James and Michael Jordan, former NBA player John Salley believes LeBron’s game is more similar to Magic Johnson’s. However, Salley does not believe LBJ has the same “killer aspect” Johnson and Jordan had. In a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson for Bovada, Salley said the James-Jordan comparison is old.

“Yeah. It’s old because it’s been away,” Salley said. “It’s 2022, Michael stopped playing, I think, in 2001. And without Michael, there’s not that style, I think, because they just emulate Michael.”

When asked if James’ game is more similar to Johnson’s than Jordan’s, Salley said:

“Yeah, definitely. He is Magic Johnson but Magic Johnson also had the Michael Jordan killer aspect. So, Magic is like a mixture of both.”

Most consider Johnson the Greatest point guard in NBA history despite retiring early after being diagnosed with HIV. Johnson attempted a comeback, but he was not the same.

James has had an outstanding career. The LA Lakers Captain is on course to break the all-time scoring record, despite being a pass-first player.

Most people who played in the Jordan era believe MJ is the greatest player. Salley believes he is greater than every player in the era after MJ, saying they modeled their game after him.

LeBron James is expected to lead the LA Lakers to a Championship in 2023