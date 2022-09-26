‘He Has the Baby Yips’: Golf World Perplexed Over Viral Jordan Spieth Revelation

Jordan Spieth reserved a great performance in the recently concluded Presidents Cup. The American golfer became the first player since Jim Furyk to win all games and record a perfect score of 5-0-0 in the tournament. However, his baby son made a debut at the course and grabbed all the attention, while highlighting some weaknesses of Spieth outside the golf course.

Spieth Jr. steals the limelight at the Presidents Cup

At the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, favorites Team USA dominated their International Counterparts for large parts of the event. Spieth was on top of his game, remaining unbeaten across the four rounds.

However, it was his newborn son that became the center of attention when the three-time Major Winner hoisted him in the air, much to the delight of the crowd. Here’s the corresponding video.

Some drew similarities with a famous scene in the popular animated movie The Lion King. Many compared Spieth’s acts to the lion guard Rafiki lifting a young Simba atop the Pride Rock and hailing him as the new heir.

Baby Spieth discloses embarrassing revelation

While the father-son duo was celebrated with much fanfare, some eagle-eyed fans spotted something wrong with Spieth carrying his son. Many questioned whether the 29-year-old was holding his son comfortably, ridiculing him for the same.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth celebrates with his team during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Among the many was the popular golf analyst, Amanda Rose. Rose was earlier one of the hosts on the Paige Spiranac podcast ‘Playing A Round with Paige Renne’. She had a laugh at Spieth’s awkwardness, commenting “Can someone please show Jordan Spieth how to hold an infant,” coupled with a Laughing emoji. Here’s a selection of similar reactions.

However, there were more than a few tweets in support of the young father. Many claimed it was the right way to hold a baby, and that Spieth had done a great job.

How did Jordan Spieth and Team USA fare at the Presidents Cup?

Considered favorites to clinch the cup for the ninth successive time, Team USA entered the competition against a weak International team hampered with LIV recruitments to major players. The Defending Champions won the tournament 17.5 – 12.5 against the Trevor Immelman-led team.

Jordan Spieth was on top of his game, winning all of his foursomes and fourball events alongside Justin Thomas before defeating Cam Davis in the fifth-round singles.