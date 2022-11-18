He has no limits this season

Marcus Rashford has started hitting the back of the net again at the perfect time.

His two goals in his last two games have got him back on track, just in time to seal his spot in the upcoming England squad.

Rashford is the first Manchester United player to reach 10 goal contributions for the season, with seven goals and three assists.

He is by far United’s most dangerous player in the final third. Christian Eriksen is closest on six (one goal and five assists).

Impressively Anthony Martial follows with three goals and two assists, despite barely playing, starting only one match.

How Rashford’s season so far Compares

Rashford’s contribution of 10 goals in 15 games is still very impressive, of which 12 have been starts.

There feels to be no limit to what Rashford can achieve this season. He has already surpassed his figures from last season, five goals and two assists.

The 2020/21 season was a particularly productive one from Rashford. They scored 21 goals in all competitions and provided 12 assists. The previous season in 2019/20 he struck 22 goals and provided 12 assists.

This was his most prolific campaign, with those 34 goal contributions coming in 44 games.

At his current pace, Rashford could get close to pushing his best ever season. There is a long way to go, but the signs are excellent so far.

Improvement has been clear to see

Marcus Rashford missed a late headed chance against Newcastle at 0-0. It was a regretful miss, which may have sparked an improvement to his game.

Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff may have enforced extra heading sessions on Rashford. If it did, it has really paid off.

Rashford has scored two decisive headers in the last two matches, including the winner against West Ham at the weekend.

Manchester United’s number 10 is now playing like last season never happened, and that’s all we wanted.

