‘He has no business being that good’ – Rahm lauds Bale’s golfing abilities

Gareth Bale’s golfing abilities have been described as unfair by Jon Rahm, with the 2021 US Open Winner declaring: “He has no business being that good!”

Bale, who famously celebrated in front of a flag adorned with the message ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ when he led Wales to Euro 2020 qualification, retired from football earlier this month.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward, who is renowned for his love of golf, recently announced he was planning to compete at the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am next month.

In preparation for that competition, Bale played nine holes of pro-am play at Torrey Pines with Rahm on Tuesday, making a good impression on the world number three.

“I told Gareth, ‘you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time’, it just doesn’t seem fair,” Rahm said.

“You can’t be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it’s not fair in the slightest!

“You can tell he loves this sport, he loves golf and he really wants to get to play a little bit more, so hopefully in the future I’ll see him more times in the pro-am.”

Questioned on whether Bale asked him for any advice, Rahm said: “He didn’t ask for anything, nor should he be asking, he’s already good enough.

“Like I said, he has no business being that good when he’s a professional football player. When he can actually practice more, he’s going to get a lot better.

“He got two strokes, which I think is already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player.”