He has more goals than Lionel Messi, now he would say yes to play for Mexico

Lionel Messi and a player who surpasses him in goals this year

October 28, 2022, 16:45 hs

The Mexican national team has been characterized by a peculiar deficiency during most of Gerardo Martino’s tenure in recent years. The Mexican team does not have a clear reference point synonymous with scoring goals and scoring consecutively. Despite having elements such as Lozano or Jiménez, they have not finished polishing their goal-scoring quota with the Mexican team.

In that sense, there is a player who already stands out in Liga MX and could be a profile that could add a lot to the Mexican national team in many facets. It is precisely an Attacker who in 2022 has more goals than Lionel Messi himself in all competitions. For this reason, he has a guaranteed goal at his feet.

Lionel Messi has 22 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in 2022. A figure certainly far from what Lionel is used to, but with his new role as an assisting player, the margin has been considerably reduced. However, Nicolas Ibañez, a Pachica player, has already scored 30 goals this year. For this reason, the Mexican national team is interested in naturalizing the Argentine, in a new Funes Mori case.

Does Ibañez meet the requirements for naturalization?

Nicolas Ibañez must first comply with 5 years of uninterrupted residence in the Mexican country to be able to represent the Mexican team. All this under FIFA statutes, from there, the process certainly becomes more accessible since he is not a recurring player of his country’s national team, as revealed by W Deportes.