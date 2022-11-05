‘He has a bright future’ in New York

The trade deadline passed, and disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore remains a member of the New York Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday he received “some calls” on Moore before the deadline but never seriously considered trading the former second-round pick.

“We love Elijah,” Douglas said. “We all stood on the table to take him high in the second round last year, and we think the world of him. Obviously, we’re a football family and Anytime there’s an issue, we like to handle that in-house. But I was able to have a really good one-on-one conversation with Elijah. We think the world of him; we think he has a bright future as a New York Jet.”

Moore has complained about his lack of targets this season, leading to a trade request. Moore was left behind as the Jets traveled to Denver for Week 7 and played just 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to New England. He’s caught 16 passes for 203 yards in 2022.

Following Sunday’s game, Moore was asked about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I don’t even know. I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” the wideout said at the time.

With Garrett Wilson becoming the No. 1 target and the Jets involving receivers Corey Davis (when healthy) and Braxton Berrios, tight end Tyler Conklin and their running backs more, Moore’s role is unclear.

But Douglas said he still views Moore as a key part of the Jets’ rebuild. With the deadline passed, it’s on the club, particularly Coach Robert Saleh, to smooth things over with the receiver.