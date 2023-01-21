‘He Barely Touched him’ – Southampton goal disallowed after Mohamed Elyounoussi foul on Jacob Ramsey but decision Sparks Outrage

Southampton were left frustrated after a foul on Jacob Ramsey cost them a result against Aston Villa.

James Ward-Prowse thought he had opened the scoring in the second-half at St Mary’s but in the end it was Ollie Watkins who scored the only goal of the game, giving a win to the Villans.

Getty James Ward-Prowse thought he had scored against Villa

But there was a degree of controversy after VAR intervened to chalk Ward-Prowse’s effort.

Kyle Walker-Peter’s low cross was missed by Ramsey with the ball eventually deflecting homea after the free-kick specialist’s strike.

As the Saints celebrated wildly, the Villa players protested and sure enough VAR got involved, ruling out the goal because Mohamed Elyounoussi was adjudged to have fouled Ramsey.

The decision sparked outrage among the Southampton fans while talkSPORT Reporter Ian Abrahams was also unhappy with the officials.

“He’d Barely Touched him there,” Abrahams said. “If a grown man falls over because of that, for me I’ve got to ask what you’ve got to do to score a goal these days.”

Earlier in the match, the referee had to call off the players after a drone invaded the pitch in a bizarre flash point in the first half, but the real action didn’t happen until after the break.

Man United line up Kane swoop, Kiwior set for Arsenal medical, Madueke joins Chelsea Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea LIVE reaction: Spoils shared at Anfield as Mudryk makes debut Chelsea owner Boehly in cheeky dig at Arsenal over Mudryk and Trossard transfers Klopp says he can go for ten more years in front of Gerrard – who is tipped as replacement FA investigate allegation Sunday League player ‘inserted finger into opponent’s anus’ Arsenal fans smug following Juventus striker snub amid their 15 point deduction in Serie A





Getty Watkins went on to score the only goal of the game

Villa went on to secure all three points when Watkins headed in a free-kick to put them on the cusp of a European spot, a fine turnaround under Unai Emery considering that a relegation battle was expected with Steven Gerrard in charge.

But that is Southampton’s current reality despite a managerial change of their own with Nathan Jones so far failing to inspire his side in the same way.

The south-coast side remain bottom of the Premier League, level on points with Everton, even though they beat their fellow strugglers last week.

Jones had fought back from dissenting fans in the stands after fine displays against the Toffees and Manchester City, whom they knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

But now they are not in action in the Premier League until February 4 when they take on high-flying Brentford with two legs against Newcastle to come in the Carabao Cup and an FA Cup Clash at home to Blackpool first.

Keep up to date with all the latest news, rumors and gossip with our LIVE transfer blog