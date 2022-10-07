HBCU Week Foundation and NBA Partner to Provide Scholarships

Wilmington, DE – October 7, 2022 – HBCU Week Foundation announced today a Collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to offer Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students opportunities for future Careers in sports and entertainment through unique programming at HBCU Week Disney on October 7-9, 2022 in Orlando, FL and the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, UT in February 2023. The NBA’s support of HBCU Week builds upon its ongoing commitment to HBCUs and their students and alumni.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button