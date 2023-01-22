HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft

Last April, HBCU Football had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina St.), DB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville St.), OL Ja’Tyre Carter (Southern), and LB James Houston (Jackson State) are making their mark in professional football. Today, several highly-regarded players have pro aspirations and will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

HBCU football stars UAPB OL Mark Evans II and FAMU LB Isaiah Land have received official invitations from the NFL to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button