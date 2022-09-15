HBCU Golf: Diversity, Leaders Round Table at The Presidents Cup’s ‘Charlie Sifford Leadership Summit’

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – The Presidents Cup, in partnership with Bridgestone, Citi, Cognizant, and Nucor, will host the Charlie Sifford Leadership Summit, a thought leadership event to be held at the Knight Theater on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

“We are excited to put a Meaningful punctuation mark on the end of a year-long Celebration of Dr. Sifford’s Legacy with the Charlie Sifford Leadership Summit,” said Presidents Cup Executive Director Adam Sperling. “The Leadership Summit is meant to bring together leaders and educators in the businesses of advancing diversity and opening new doorways to inclusion. I think the program we have in store for the attendees, inclusive of corporate partners, non-profits, HBCUs and community members, will be an opportunity to learn and form new inroads for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in and around the Charlotte community. “

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button