Hazaribag DC launches three books in Literature Conclave at DAV Public School

VISHVENDU JAIPURIAR

Hazaribag, Dec 5: Deputy commissioner Nancy Sahay and other officials on Monday released three books during the Literature Conclave which was jointly organized by The Reading Club in Collaboration with the Creative Writing Club of DAV Public School.

The books released are ‘Let Them Fly’ by Nisha Peshin, Academic Director of DAV, CMC, ‘Chhayawad ka Shatabdi Varsh’ by Baldeo Pandey, senior teacher of DAV Hazaribag and ‘Kuchh To Hai’ by Poonam Sinha of DAV Hazaribag.

The Chief Guest DC Nancy Sahay said that creativity can be there in any field, the thing that is important is to exercise this ability successfully.

Shatabdi Majumdar, Trainee IAS had high praise for the children of the school and suggested that they must be engaged in the activities of reading and writing as these two skills can make them creative, scholarly and curious to learn more and more every day.

The famous environmentalist Padamshree Bulu Imam advised the children to maintain a Diary entry every day as it is the first step of creativity and the schooling period is the best period.

The famous Writer Ratan Verma and Prof. Subodh Singh both of them emphasized that the power of creativity is inherent in everyone.