Hays Hawks volleyball player commits to Utah Tech

By Amira Van Leeuwen

HAYS — Luisa Langi, middle Blocker for the Hays Hawks, announced on Oct. 9 her commitment to play Division 1 volleyball at Utah Tech University.

The 16-year-old was not planning on committing after her first visit, but she immediately connected with Utah Tech’s head Coach Camila Hafoka and Assistant Coach Whitnee Tupe.

Langi realized that it’s not typical to commit to a school after one visit, but said she found her “perfect fit.” Not only does Langi have family in Utah, but Hafoka is Samoan, and the roster is made up of several Polynesian women.

“I loved the idea of ​​getting coached by and playing with people like me since there’s not many Tongans or other Polynesians here,” Langi said. “I just knew immediately that this was the place I needed to be.”

She also loved the “authentic family culture” at the university, referring to a team activity she attended where the families of the coaches were also invited.

Langi said she feels like the coaches will help her get where she needs to be developmentally.

While her volleyball career started in middle school, Langi said it was never “anything big” until she got to high school. She was inspired by her Aunt Mia, who played college volleyball and was the first all-state player at Trinity High School, and she now wears jersey No. 7 is the club team for her.

But Langi never saw a future in college volleyball, at least not until former Hays head Coach Ashley Davis pulled Langi into her office and asked if she wanted to play in college.

“That kind of started my dream for me because I didn’t realize I even had a chance and once she told me I just needed to put in the work, I was like, ‘I’m willing to do that,'” Langi said.

At the time, Davis told her if she wanted to make varsity and play college volleyball by her junior year, she needed to play on a club team. So, after her freshman year, she started playing on the United VBA team.

One of Langi’s role models is Trista Strasser, who was a varsity senior middle blocker when Langi was a freshman on JV. Strasser now plays volleyball for the University of Missouri.

“She really took me under her wing for the short time we were in school together,” Langi said. This year, Langi is attempting to break Strasser’s Solo blocking record of 70. Langi currently has 65.

Marci Laracuente, the current head coach of the Hawks, said Langi is a leader on and off the court.

“I think her work ethic and just the person she is helps everybody else become better around her,” Laracuente said, adding that Langi is a hard worker and holds herself accountable.

Along with playing volleyball, Langi hopes to study sports management at Utah Tech.