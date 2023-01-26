Hayes Johnson, 2024 recruit, Picks Kentucky over Louisville football

The first major in-state recruiting battle in the Louisville-Kentucky football rivalry since Jeff Brohm’s Homecoming went to the Wildcats.

UK on Thursday Landed a commitment from Taylor County High School Offensive lineman Hayes Johnson, the Bluegrass State’s top prospect in the Class of 2024 on 247Sports’ composite rankings. U of L joined Baylor, Michigan State and Tennessee as the other Finalists for the 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle’s pledge.

