Hayes Johnson, 2024 recruit, Picks Kentucky over Louisville football

The first major in-state recruiting battle in the Louisville-Kentucky football rivalry since Jeff Brohm’s Homecoming went to the Wildcats.

UK on Thursday Landed a commitment from Taylor County High School Offensive lineman Hayes Johnson, the Bluegrass State’s top prospect in the Class of 2024 on 247Sports’ composite rankings. U of L joined Baylor, Michigan State and Tennessee as the other Finalists for the 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle’s pledge.

Heading into his senior season, Johnson ranks among the top 50 Offensive linemen in the country on 247Sports’ composite rankings. He was a third-team All-State selection as a junior after helping Taylor County’s offense finish its 6-5 season in the top 15 of Class 3A in scoring (31.7 points per game) and the top 10 in rushing yards (2,873 total, 261.2 per game).

Former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield offered Johnson a Scholarship when the three-state lineman visited campus last summer. The Cardinals continued their pursuit when Brohm took over the reins and vowed that he and his staff would “leave no stone unturned” in recruiting the Commonwealth and its surrounding area.

Liam Cohen:What the Offensive Coordinator said about leaving the Los Angeles Rams for Kentucky football again

Johnson also has a Louisville connection. He Trains in the city at Aspirations Fitness Institution, where Kiyaunta Goodwin developed into a five-star Offensive line prospect in the Class of 2022. In mid-January, he and Goodwin, who entered the transfer Portal after one season at Kentucky, were among a group of players who paid the new U of L staff a visit with Aspirations founder Chris Vaughn.

When it came time to make a decision, however, Johnson chose to side with the Wildcats, who with Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen returning from the Los Angeles Rams are looking to improve upon a 2022 season in which they surrendered 47 sacks across 13 games.

Johnson is head coach Mark Stoops’ first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Heading into National Signing Day on Feb. 1, Stoops’ 2023 Haul Ranks 34th on 247Sports’ national leaderboard.

