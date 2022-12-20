Hayden Maringer: “My goal is to bring guitar solos back to popular music – I want them to be at the forefront”

Hayden Maringer is on a quest to keep the guitar alive and well in modern music. He has played some of the largest stages in the world, shredding alongside A-listers like Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha.

It was when he made the leap to Los Angeles at 17 that he began ascending the industry ladder. With a six-string in hand, Maringer committed himself to bringing a variety of skills to the industry’s fickle table. With vast knowledge of production and recording under his belt, Maringer formed his band Evaride – with the single Heartless exceeding six-million Spotify streams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button