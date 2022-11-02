Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognition. A Priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart – St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.

Hayden noted that Fr. Haberkorn lives out the motto, Enter to Learn, Leave to Serveon a daily basis.

The school indicated that the 1982-83 Boys’ basketball team has been inducted into the Hall for the Student Athletic/Activity Achievement honor. The team was the first in the history of Topeka to go undefeated with a 25-0 season. Hayden won the state championship and defeated the 5A and 6A state champions during the regular season.

Hayden said that several team members went on to play ball in college at Washburn – winning the NAIA national Championship – and the University of Kansas – who played in the final four. The team represented themselves in the school’s highest standard.

The school noted that members of the team include: Coach Ben Meseke, Coach Bob Taul, Coach Jerry Simecka, Charlie Appelhanz, Gary Fangman, Chris Gomez, Mike McGreevy, Tom Meier, David Proctor, Rob Reilly, Chris Reyer, Mark Thompson, Mark Turgeon, Gavin Wittman and Manager Jerry Volz.

For the Staff Achievement honor, Hayden said it again inducted Jerry Simecka. During his time at the school between 1981 and 2003, he served in roles such as teacher, Assistant principal, Athletic director, facilities manager, head football coach, Assistant boys basketball coach, Assistant girls basketball Coach and principal.

Hayden said the last inductee for 2022 was Tim Morrisey, class of 1971, for the Hayden Contributor Achievement. While he has not lived in Topeka for most of his life, he said he continues to be a faithful and involved member of the Hayden community. His commitment to traditions eventually led to his philanthropic service to the high school after his retirement.

The school noted that the Hall of Fame recognizes those who serve as role models and examples of achievement for future students, staff and supporters. Nominations were accepted from the public between Dec. 4, 2021, and July 31, 2022. A Hall of Fame dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hayden Catholic High School.

