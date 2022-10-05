Hayden High School soccer Athletes serve with TOPsoccer program

TOPsoccer is a recreational sports program for children and adults with intellectual, emotional or physical disabilities that is offered through local US Youth Soccer Affiliated clubs.

The program, which stands for The Outreach Program for Soccer, comes from US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the country, and since the Topeka Soccer Club started a TOPsoccer program in Topeka in the late 2000s, each fall and spring the Hayden boys and girls soccer teams have helped run the program.

Each year, it coincides with the high school soccer seasons and the Hayden varsity soccer players for the boys and girls teams have participated to make the program run efficiently

How it started

Carrie Ognowski was the former director of the Topeka Soccer Club who was instrumental in starting a TOPsoccer program in Topeka.

Ognowski reached out to local stakeholders to get involved. Washburn University was one of them.

Lauren Ewald, a Washburn Rural and a 2010 Washburn alum, was one of the many players on then-head Coach Tim Collin’s soccer team at Washburn who helped out with the TOPsoccer program in its first year in the late 2000s.

“I kind of just stuck around after that,” said Ewald of continuing her time with TOPsoccer. “I have my degrees in early childhood education with an emphasis in special education. I had a passion for both working with the kids and soccer. It kind of just took off from there.”

More:Bill Arnold is Hayden football, the Wing-T and winning

Ewald would take over running the program through college and after, doing so with her husband until last year when she took a step back with her kids getting older and involved in sports.

“A lot of the players that we have had in our program have been kids that have played with us since they were like 5 or 6 and now they’re 18-plus,” said Ewald. “It’s a great opportunity to get the kids to be able to feel like they’re a part of a team and to be able to play games out at Sunflower.

“Without Hayden, Klaus (Kreutzer), then both the Hayden boys and girls teams, that’s really what makes the program run as having consistent Buddies and volunteers that spend their time out helping.”

Kreutzer is good friends with Collins and Collins invited him to help alongside the Washburn players all those years ago.

“When he left the program, there wasn’t anybody,” said Kreutzer of Hayden getting involved. “They needed soccer buddies. It was just kind of opportunity for us to step in.”

Mike Drews found out about the program from a mutual friend. His 7-year-old daughter, Zoe, is in her second year of the program.

With Zoe’s rare genetic condition, one of the many side effects is low physical stamina.

“I don’t think that she ever really could (play sports),” said Drews. “Something like this is kind of a unique opportunity. It’s great. She can just kind of run a little bit, but not too much.

Jordan Lenherr is the Assistant boys varsity soccer Coach and the head junior varsity girls Coach and is also a 2016 Hayden alum that played soccer too and has helped out with the program as a player and Coach for the past 10 or so years.

More:Week 5 of Topeka-area high school football, scores and stats

“I was definitely interested (when I first heard about it) because I’m the oldest of my sisters and cousins,” said Lenherr. “I’ve always kind of grown up around younger kids, I just love helping kids out, especially when it involves sports.

“I was excited to get started and to be a part of it all these years, it’s just awesome that it’s continuing to grow.”

Angie Konda’s son, Grayson, plays for Topeka Soccer Club Mayhem and his team was up that week to participate in the TOPsoccer program.

Various Topeka Soccer Club teams also participate in the program, providing opponents for the TOPsoccer kids to dribble around and shoot past.

“It’s really fun to watch,” said Konda, who added Grayson said he had a lot of fun helping out, too. “And it’s nice to see that the boys get to come out here and help and that these kids get this opportunity.”

Hayden’s involvement

Hayden senior forward Jake Muller is in his fourth year of helping out with TOPsoccer, having made varsity since freshman year.

“It was just amazing to see,” said Muller on his first impressions of getting involved four years ago. “The little kids and just serving them, because God always wants people to serve and so just serving God in that way.”

As a former player that was a part of the program and now a Coach that participates with the boys and girls teams, Lenherr has seen both sides of the benefits to the program.

“It’s awesome because in the spring, I see some of those kids that I remember back when I first started,” said Lenherr. “Just watching them grow up and continue to come back to see how they’ve progressed and grown to love the sport more, it’s cool that I can be a small little part of that journey for them.

“To see my athletes, and my Classmates back in the day, continue to be a part of this and taking time out of their weekend. They could be at home watching football or hanging out with their friends, but the fact that they come every Sunday and help these kids is awesome to see, and I know they love it, too.”

Zachary Cook, a junior goalkeeper, has known about the program since his freshman year, but this was his first year being involved with it.

More:Hayden tennis takes Topeka city title, eager for playoff push: ‘We have a big fight in us’

“It was great,” said Cook on his first session. “I love how all the kids got out here and we got to play with them and they actually knew how to play, I was expecting kids that didn’t know how to play at all.”

Kreutzer told The Capital-Journal about Hayden’s involvement even making a big impact on a former player.

“About four years ago, we had a girl who changed what she went into,” said Kreutzer. “She was in education, she ended up going into special education simply because she loved working with the kids. To me, it’s such a good feeling to see them give up something so little, just a little bit of time, for something that makes somebody else happy.”

Player experience

While the Hayden soccer players are giving the TOPsoccer kids an opportunity to experience the game of soccer, they’re getting something out of it too by building relationships with the kids they see for a block of Sundays in the fall or spring.

Cook has made a friend, 4-year-old Andres “AJ” Availa.

“I’m pretty sure I barely talked to AJ the first time I saw him,” said Cook. “Very energetic kid. His whole family is out here supporting him. His family has been so nice to me, basically treated me like I was in the family saying, ‘Thank you for playing with him.'”

While the kids in the program may take a while to open up, they’re able to connect with the players eventually.

“I think AJ was one of the scared ones (at first),” said Cook. “But today, he was hugging me. He was playing with me and he looked like he was having a good time. I’m pretty sure they started opening up to us and I’m really grateful for that.”

Lenherr has seen it, too.

“I remember last spring with our girl’s team. We had one little girl out there,” said Lenherr. “Every week she was with the same Hayden player and she got to build that relationship and she would come to look for her every Sunday.

“Even with me last week, there was a little boy, I remember him and he was looking for me. It’s awesome to see that they remember us and they’re happy to see us and come out here and play with us, too. “

Muller said it’s great to see the same kids come out year after year.

“I kind of get to build a relationship with them, see them grow and be there for them,” said Muller. “I think it’s a great experience for us. I’ve really learned to just enjoy it and be grateful for what I have.”

Tips or story ideas? Email Seth Kinker at [email protected] or DM him on Twitter @SethKinker.