Hayden girls basketball surges past Soroco in weekend rivalry game

Hayden girls basketball Hosted the Soroco Rams for a 32-minute Routt County battle on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Hayden took the early advantage and never looked back, scoring 15 points in the opening quarter and shutting out Soroco for the full eight minutes.

It was a high-scoring affair for the Tigers who more than doubled up the Rams in the 60-26 win.

Hayden senior Isabella Svoboda was a massive contributor in scoring and producing turnovers. She was happy with how the game went, and hopes to build off the confidence from Saturday for the rest of the season.

“It was big because Soroco has always been a Rival for Hayden even since I went to Middle Park,” Svoboda said. “This was our year, we had four starting Seniors and we wanted to win. It was a good opportunity for us to go in with so much passion.”

Although struggling to score in the opening quarter, the Rams caught their stride offensively in the second and third, putting up 10 points in each quarter, a positive feat for a team that only averages around 30 per game.

The Soroco surge was not enough to scare the Tigers who continued to produce offensively and collect turnovers continuously throughout the game.

























Hayden head Coach Jeff Schlim attributes much of that to the connection his players have both on and off the court.

“We have a great team bond,” Schlim said. “All the girls support each other, lift each other when they’re down and that helps tremendously when you’re trying to build a family around this team. My message to them was to enjoy this and then work starts again at Monday practice.”

With the win, Hayden now sits at 7-5 on the year with a 4-1 league record. Soroco is 3-8 and 2-4 in league play.

The Hayden girls remain at home for their next game against North Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, while Soroco hits the road for its Matchup against Little Snake River on Feb. 7.

Although he does not want to get ahead of himself, Schlim recognizes the challenges yet to come for his girls who have had a strong start to 2023.

“We take it one game at a time, that’s our motto,” Schlim said. “Looking ahead though we do have some big league games coming up that we certainly want to capitalize on and get through the second half of the season towards the top of the league.”

Hayden 60, Soroco 26

H 15 24 12 9

S 0 10 10 6

