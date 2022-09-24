Hayashida’s 67 Sparks Men’s Golf In New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – In his first Collegiate golf tournament, University of Hawai’i freshman Josh Hayashida fired a second round 5-under 67 and is in contention at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate after Friday’s first two rounds at the UNM Championship Course.

The Mililani, O’ahu native opened with a 71 in the morning round and then tallied one eagle and five birdies in the afternoon for a 67 and is currently tied for fourth place at 6-under 138. Hayashida is two strokes off the lead held by UNLV’s Caden Fioroni, who carded rounds of 67 and 69.

As a team, the Rainbow Warriors are tied for 10th place at 588. San Diego State (559) has a five-stroke lead over host New Mexico (564) Entering Saturday’s final round.

San Diego transfer Remington Hirano is 3-over 147 in his first tournament as a Rainbow Warrior. The Honolulu native carded rounds of 73 and 74 and is tied for 42n.d place.

Blaze Akana a transfer from Sacramento State, is tied for 60th at 150 (78-72) followed by sophomore Atsuya Oishi (153; t-87th), and freshman James Whitworth (155; t-92n.d).

The third and final round begins at 7:30 am MT on Saturday.

#HawaiiMGOLF