Hay Festival 2023 dates and line-up: Dua Lipa, Margaret Atwood and Michael Parkinson set to Headline

T he Hay Festival of literature and the arts, popularly known as the Hay Festival, takes place annually in Hay-on-Wye in Powys, Wales.

The annual event is a celebration of literature and music spanning 10 days from May to June.

Described as “The Woodstock of the mind” by former US president Bill Clinton, it has become a prominent festival in British culture.

But what is the history of the festival and what famous faces are slated to attend in 2023?

What is the Hay Festival?

The Hay Festival was founded in 1988 by Peter Florence and his parents Rhoda and Norman. Hay-on-Wye was famous for its array of bookstores, making it a suitable site for a literature festival.

Over the years, it has expanded to include film previews and musical performances, with the children’s festival Hay Fever running alongside the main festival.

There are also international Hay literary festivals now, from Colombia to Peru.

The 2023 line-up will no doubt thrill many with a Booker Prize winner, a Grammy-award Winner and a poet thrown in the mix.

Who will be at the festival this year?

Best known for her book The Handmaid’s Tale, Booker Prize Winner Margaret Atwood will be coming to Wales for the festival. Atwood will be discussing her short story collection Old Babes in the Wood.

Margaret Atwood is bringing out a book of short stories / Dave Bennett

Alongside Atwood, musician Dua Lipa will be performing, as will rock duo the Proclaimers and poet laureate Simon Armitage.

Other notable guests include novelist Caleb Azumah Nelson, historian Simon Schama, journalist Gary Younge, Guardian columnist Marina Hyde, broadcaster Jon Snow and travel writer Isabella Tree.

Sir Michael Parkinson will also be attending, where he will discuss his book My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments and Declarations.

When is it and how can you get tickets?

The Hay Festival will be taking place from May 25 to June 4, 2023.

The festival announced on Tuesday (December 13) that early-bird tickets are on sale to Friends of Hay Festival.

The general sale begins at noon on Friday, December 16.

The full Hay Festival 2023 program will be revealed in early spring.

You can buy tickets for individual events, with prices ranging from £6 to £15. We will update this article when tickets are on general release.