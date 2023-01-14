Hawks Waive Jarrett Culver & Sign Donovan Williams

The Atlanta Hawks continue to make roster moves ahead of next month’s trade deadline. On Saturday morning, the team requested waivers on Jarrett Culver. They are filling Culver’s spot by signing Donovan Williams. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report this news.

Williams, 21, is a 6’6″ guard who was undrafted out of UNLV. The former college standout has played this season in this G League for the Long Island Nets. Williams has averaged 15.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for Long Island.

Culver, 23, had lofty expectations coming out of Texas Tech. The 6’6″ wing was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has now played for three NBA teams and two G League teams.

Atlanta signed Culver to a two-way contract before this season with hopes of rehabilitating the career of the former Lottery pick. Culver played in ten games and started once, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.

This reshuffling of the roster is not expected to move the needle. Rather, it is Atlanta’s front office looking for the next cheap prospect with high upside. Atlanta now has 14 players on full contracts, Derrick Favors on a ten-day deal, and both two-way roster spots filled.