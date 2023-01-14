Hawks Waive Jarrett Culver & Sign Donovan Williams

The Atlanta Hawks continue to make roster moves ahead of next month’s trade deadline. On Saturday morning, the team requested waivers on Jarrett Culver. They are filling Culver’s spot by signing Donovan Williams. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report this news.

Williams, 21, is a 6’6″ guard who was undrafted out of UNLV. The former college standout has played this season in this G League for the Long Island Nets. Williams has averaged 15.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for Long Island.

