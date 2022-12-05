Hawks vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 5 predictions from proven computer models

The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-13) will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Atlanta Hawks (13-10) on Monday night. Oklahoma City picked up a 135-128 win over Minnesota on Saturday and is in the midst of a five-game road trip. Atlanta has won consecutive games as well, beating Denver in a 117-109 final on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET. Atlanta is favored by 6 points in the latest Hawks vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5.

Hawks vs. Thunder spread: Hawks -6

Hawks vs. Thunder over/under: 236.5 points

Hawks vs. Thunder money line: Atlanta -250, Oklahoma City +205

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is expected to have star guard Trae Young back in the lineup on Monday night after he missed the last game with right shoulder soreness. The Hawks were able to pick up a 117-109 win over Denver on Friday without Young, as Rookie AJ ​​Griffin started in his place and scored a career-high 24 points. Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.6 assists per game, so his return to the lineup would be very appreciated.

He scored 41 and 30 points against Oklahoma City last season, and he is averaging 24.3 points in seven career games against the Thunder. Guard Dejounte Murray is having an excellent campaign for Atlanta, averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds. The Hawks are 14-5 in their last 19 home games and have won four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Thunder can cover

Young might be returning for Atlanta on Monday, but starters John Collins (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (hip) are going to remain sidelined. Bogdan Bogdanovic made his season debut on Friday, scoring just five points in 22 minutes. The Hawks should be close to full strength in January, but they have too many injuries to deal with right now.

Meanwhile, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned on Saturday after sitting out a game with a bruised hip. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points on 10 of 17 shooting, marking his sixth straight game with 30-plus points. Oklahoma City had seven players finish in double figures, including Josh Giddey, who had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

