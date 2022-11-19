Hawks vs. Raptors odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The Toronto Raptors will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday night. Toronto wrapped up a three-game road trip with a win at Detroit on Monday before adding a win over Miami at home on Wednesday. Atlanta has dropped two of its last three games, including a 126-101 setback against Boston its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 6 pm ET. Atlanta is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.

Hawks vs. Raptors spread: Hawks -5.5

Hawks vs. Raptors over/under: 225 points

Hawks vs. Raptors money line: Atlanta -210, Toronto +175

Featured Game | Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta’s letdown performance against Boston on Wednesday was not particularly surprising, as it was coming off a 121-106 blowout win at Milwaukee on Monday. The Hawks have had several days off since their loss to the Celtics, so they should be refocused for this contest. They have won five of their last eight games overall, with the three losses coming against some of the best teams in the NBA.

Star guard Trae Young leads the team with 26.9 points and 9.3 assists, making him the only player in the league averaging at least 25 points and nine assists. He scored 41 points and dished out 11 assists in a win against Toronto last year. The Hawks have scored 100-plus points in 36 consecutive games dating back to last season, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. They are facing a Toronto team that has only covered the spread once in its last six games and will continue to play without Pascal Siakam, who has missed five straight games with a right adductor strain.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has dominated Atlanta over the last two seasons, winning three of the four meetings last year and picking up a 139-109 win over the Hawks in October. The Raptors forced Atlanta into a season-worst 18 turnovers in that meeting, and they have won two straight games coming into this matchup. OG Anunoby scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Miami on Wednesday.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet returned on Wednesday after missing two games with the flu, scoring 23 points despite not being at full strength. VanVleet leads a balanced offense with 18.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Hawks have been putting up points at a consistent rate, but they rank No. 20 in field goal percentage (.463) and No. 27 in 3-point percentage (.322).

