Hawks vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who’s Playing
Denver @ Atlanta
Current Records: Denver 14-7; Atlanta 12-10
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 pm ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Atlanta will really light up the scoreboard.
Denver took their contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday by a conclusive 120-100 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-47. Point guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic were among the main Playmakers for Denver as the former had 26 points and the latter almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, 12 dimes, and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 125-108. Atlanta’s point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists. That’s the third consecutive contest in which Young has had at least ten assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Denver to 14-7 and the Hawks to 12-10. Watch the Matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainment
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.48
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Dec 17, 2021 – Denver 133 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2021 – Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 96
- Mar 28, 2021 – Denver 126 vs. Atlanta 102
- Feb 21, 2021 – Atlanta 123 vs. Denver 115
- Jan 06, 2020 – Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2019 – Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121
- Dec 08, 2018 – Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 15, 2018 – Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93
- Jan 10, 2018 – Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 27, 2017 – Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Feb 08, 2017 – Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 23, 2016 – Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 17, 2016 – Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 25, 2016 – Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105