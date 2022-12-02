Hawks vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Denver @ Atlanta

Current Records: Denver 14-7; Atlanta 12-10

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 pm ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Nuggets and Atlanta will really light up the scoreboard.

Denver took their contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday by a conclusive 120-100 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-47. Point guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic were among the main Playmakers for Denver as the former had 26 points and the latter almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, 12 dimes, and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 125-108. Atlanta’s point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists. That’s the third consecutive contest in which Young has had at least ten assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Denver to 14-7 and the Hawks to 12-10. Watch the Matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 pm ET

Friday at 7:30 pm ET Where: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Georgia TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Altitude Sports & Entertainment Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.48

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.