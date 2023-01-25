Hawks-Thunder prediction, pick, how to watch

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Wednesday night matchup at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Thunder Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta’s up-and-down season has culminated in a 24-24 record, ninth place in the Eastern Conference. A rough December can be pointed to for an underwhelming record. Following a five-game winning streak, Atlanta has lost two in a row to drop their record back to .500.

Oklahoma City has struggled to a 23-24 record, but may be improving given their recent 5-1 stretch. The Thunder now find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference. Head Coach Mark Daigneault has not won more than 24 games in his previous two seasons at the helm of Oklahoma City.

Here are the Hawks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Thunder Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Thunder

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young leads the team with 27.0 points and 9.9 assists per game, narrowly missing a double-double. Dejounte Murray is second with 20.9 points and 6.1 assists per game and leads the team with an impressive 1.7 steals per game. Big man Clint Capela is the Lone Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 12.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Atlanta has averaged 43.4 rebounds per game, which is 15th in the league, while Oklahoma City has allowed the most rebounds to their opponents in the league. John Collins is back from his recent injury, averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Collins has shot 50.9 percent from the field. AJ Griffin has provided a spark off the bench, averaging 9.8 points while playing 21.0 minutes per game across his 44 appearances.

Atlanta has averaged 115.6 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league, but ranks third by turning the ball over just 13.0 times. Atlanta’s defense has been below-average, ranking 21st with 116.2 points allowed per game.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken out in a big way, averaging 30.7 points, and 1.7 steals per game, both of which lead the team. Over a full season, Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring output would set a new career high. However, the rebuilding efforts for Oklahoma City were set back when Chet Holmgren was lost for the season back in August. Josh Giddey, who went sixth overall in 2021, leads the team in rebounding and assists with 8.0 boards and 5.8 assists per game, providing size in the absence of Holmgren. Giddey also ranks second on the Thunder with 16.0 points per game. Lu Dort is second with 1.0 steals, scoring 14.1 points per game, while also turning the ball over less than twice per game.

While Oklahoma City has put up the second-most shots in the league, they are shooting just 46.6 percent from the field, which ranks 21st. Oklahoma City has averaged 116.6 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. The defense has been lacking, as opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game, which is 19th in the league.

Final Hawks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is an intriguing matchup between Young and SGA, but Young’s supporting cast is just better than Oklahoma City. Expect a ton of points with two below-average defenses.

Final Hawks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -1.5 (-110), over 238 (-110)